Waqf Bill should be called 'looters (amendment) law': Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the ruling Central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging it should be called a 'looters (amendment) law' as the BJP-led regime wants to take away waqf properties. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(ani)

“The BJP and NDA governments are doing the work of looters. They want to snatch away waqf properties,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by PTI. "Why are you removing the survey commissioner (as per the proposed bill)? It is the senior-most officer's post. This is all for looting. It should not be called Waqf (Amendment) but ‘looters (amendment) law," he added.

Referring to Union home minister Amit Shah's reported remarks that one cannot approach courts against the waqf tribunal, Owaisi alleged that Shah was “lying”, according to PTI.

The AIMIM chief said there are several tribunals, including the Income Tax tribunal and railway claims tribunal and review petitions can be filed against its judgments in high court.

"Can you file (review petition) against the Income Tax tribunal? Amit Shah is misleading the country and lying," the AIMIM chief added.

Owaisi, who has been a vocal critic of the bill, also alleged that it violates several provisions of the Constitution, including Articles 14, 26 and 29.

Amit Shah on Waqf bill

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in August 2024, will be reintroduced in the current session of Parliament, which ends on April 3.

He said no one should be afraid of the proposed legislation as the Narendra Modi government is amending the Waqf Act in accordance with the ambit of the Constitution.

"The opposition is misleading Muslims. No rights of Muslims will be curbed. They are just telling lies after lies," Shah said at the Times Now Summit 2025, according to PTI.