Waqf JPC set to hold final discussions on Jan 24-25

The joint parliamentary committee of the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to begin clause-by-clause discussion on the proposed amendments on January 24-25, a communique from the Lok Sabha secretariat said, with the meetings expected to set the stage for tabling of the final report during the Budget session of the Parliament. Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill Chairman Jagdambika Pal and committee members leave after the conclusion of a JPC meeting, in New Delhi. (ANI FILE)

Separately, speaking to reporters in Kolkata, JPC chairperson and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that he is hopeful of reaching a consensus.

The communique sent to lawmakers who are members of the JPC on Monday asked them to submit recommendations by Wednesday.

“We are going to present the report in the budget session,” Pal told ANI.

He further said that the JPC has been meeting continuously for the last six months, holding meetings across the country. “I am confident that we will all come to a consensus and present our report. Last time we had to present it in the winter session but it was extended, so we are going to present this report in the budget session,” the BJP MP said.

The committee was given an extension by Speaker Om Birla till the last day of the incoming Budget Session, which will run from January 31 to April 4, with a recess in between.

The JPC has held meetings in 10 states and will be in Lucknow on Tuesday to wrap up the consultations, a person familiar with the matter said, reiterating Pal’s statement. “There is a likelihood of the report and the Bill being presented in the Budget session,” this person said.

The Bill to amend the Act that was introduced in August and referred to the JPC, seeks to bring about reforms, including digitisation, stricter audits and legal mechanisms in the governance of Waqf boards, which manage Islamic charitable establishments.

While some opposition parties have expressed reservations about the provisions of the Bill, the government has said the amendments are in line with recommendations of the 2006 Rajinder Sachar Committee.

A senior Opposition member of the JPC told HT that the draft report will be taken up after the panel completes its meeting in the states.

Some Opposition members, however, are expected to give dissent notes to the report.