Was Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder pre-planned? What cops say after initial probe

Details about the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal in Haryana’s Rohtak are emerging, with police investigating an impromptu killing. The murder snowballed into a political firestorm in the state but the cops have seemingly cracked the case Youth Congress worker Himani Narwal attends an event. Narwal's body was found in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand flyover in Rohtak on Saturday morning.(X/@srinivasiyc )

One person has been arrested in the case so far and he has reportedly told the cops that he killed Narwal after a fight on February 28. The accused, identified as Sachin, allegedly strangled the victim with a mobile charger. He ran a mobile shop in Jhajjar and was reportedly friends with the victim.

According to additional director general of police (ADGP) Krishan Kumar Rao, Sachin said he had been in contact with Himani through social media for about one-and-half years and had been visiting her house in Vijay Nagar, Rohtak, frequently over the past six to seven months.

“On February 27 around 9 pm, Sachin visited Himani’s house and stayed overnight. The next day, an argument broke out between them over an undisclosed issue. During the altercation, Sachin tied Himani’s hands with her dupatta and strangled her using a mobile phone charger. He then stuffed her body into a suitcase along with a bloodstained quilt,” the ADGP said.

“After the murder, Sachin stole Himani’s mobile phone, laptop and jewellery, which he later stored at his shop in Jhajjar. He used her scooty to transport the stolen items to his shop," Rao added,

The accused returned to the victim's home soon after hiding the things, stuffed her body in the suitcase, and got into an auto-rickshaw with the bag. He got down near Sampla bus stand to waylay the investigation, and once the auto-rickshaw left, he dumped the suitcase, the cops revealed. CCTV camera footage also emerged, showing the accused dragging the suitcase.

Himani's body was found stuffed in the suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on March 1.

Himani Narwal's body cremated

Himani Narwal's family cremated her body on Monday, after initially refusing to do so till they get justice in the case. The cremation took place on Monday evening after the accused in the case was arrested.

Himani’s brother has asked for severe punishment for the accused.

On the other hand, the victim's mother Savita Narwal raised questions on the theory of a friend killing her daughter over money.

“My daughter did not have close friendships with anyone...I want the administration to tell me why my daughter was killed. Money cannot be the reason. If he (the accused) can kill her, then how can he be her friend?... The main reason should be told to us. I am not satisfied with the police action. I want him (the accused) to get the death penalty,” she said.