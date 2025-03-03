Himani Narwal murder: Mother questions police's ‘friend killed her with mobile charger over money’ claim

Himani Narwal's mother Savita on Monday questioned the police's claim that her ‘friend’ killed the Haryana Congress worker with a mobile charger because of a financial dispute. Expressing dissatisfaction with the police probe into the grisly murder, she said her daughter didn't have “close friendship” with anyone and money couldn't be the reason behind her death. Himani Narwal's body was found in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand flyover in Rohtak.(PTI )

“My daughter did not have close friendships with anyone...I want the administration to tell me why my daughter was killed. Money cannot be the reason. If he (the accused) can kill her, then how can he be her friend?... The main reason should be told to us. I am not satisfied with the police action. I want him (the accused) to get the death penalty,” she said.

The Haryana police on Monday claimed they arrested Himani Narwal's friend for allegedly strangling her to death with a mobile charger after a fight at her home in Rohtak.

Himani's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday, leading to the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

What the police said on Himani Narwal's murder

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, additional DGP KK Rao said the accused, Sachin, hails from Jhajjar district, where he runs a mobile phone shop.

"When the body was found, we set up eight teams, including an SIT. Our priority was to identify the victim when her body was found. When the family identified her, the police conducted swift investigations to trace the accused...For the past one-and-half years, the accused was in contact with the woman through social media and also used to visit her home," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rao said the murder took place on February 27 after a heated argument between them. He claimed the altercation broke out over a money dispute.

According to the police, Sachin is a married man with no political connections.

"There was a monetary issue between the two, but what it was, all this has to be verified first. We cannot say this was the reason (for the murder)," he added.

He said after dumping her body, he also took away Himani's expensive items, like jewelry, phone and laptop.