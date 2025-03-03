Cops make shocking revelation in Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder case

The Haryana police said on Monday that the man who was arrested for the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal had used a mobile charger for allegedly killing her. Himani Narwal murder: Congress worker Himani Narwal was seen with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.(Srinivas BV/X)

The police said the accused, Sachin, is already married and ran a mobile shop in the state's Jhajjar district.

"The accused, Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, has been arrested. The accused and the deceased had met through social media and he used to visit her house. She used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house and they had a fight over something and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable," said Krishan Kumar Rao, ADGP, Rohtak Range.

He said the accused then looted Himani Narwal's jewellery, phone and laptop, and dumped her body after packing it in a suitcase.

"After this, he took her jewellery, phone, and laptop to his shop in Jhajjar. The accused later packed the body of the deceased in a suitcase kept in the house and threw it in the bushes near the Sampla bus stand. We will take the remand of the accused and during the remand, it will be known why there was a fight between them... There was also a financial transaction between them, we will also verify that. All things will be verified during the investigation," he added.

Police find bite marks on the hands of the accused

Meanwhile, the police found bite marks and scratches on the hands of the accused, ANI reported citing sources.

According to the police sources, the accused said Himani had bitten his hand to defend herself.

Following the arrest, the brother of the deceased on Monday demanded the death penalty for the accused.

"One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media. I request the media to not spread misinformation. We will get justice. We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information. We want the death penalty for the accused," Jatin, her brother, said.