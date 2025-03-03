Himani Narwal murder: Chilling CCTV video shows accused carrying black suitcase with woman's body

A chilling CCTV footage captured outside slain Congress worker Himani Narwal's house in Rohtak emerged on Monday, showing the accused, Sachin, allegedly carrying the woman's body in a black suitcase. Himani Narwal murder: The accused carrying the woman's body in a suitcase.

The woman's body was found near a bus station in Rohtak on Saturday. The police said the accused murdered her with a mobile phone charging cord, stuffed the body into the suitcase and dumped it.

The CCTV video shows the accused calmly walking with the suitcase through a street near the woman's house. The CCTV visuals have been verified by the police.

What the police said?

The police described Sachin as the woman's friend. He was arrested earlier today for allegedly strangling the Congress worker after a fight, possibly over money.

The Haryana police claimed today that Sachin, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, killed the Congress worker because of a financial dispute. The police said he was the victim's friend and would frequently visit her house in Rohtak.

The accused runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar.

"When the body was found, we set up eight teams, including an SIT. Our priority was to identify the victim when her body was found. When the family identified her, the police conducted swift investigations to trace the accused...For the past one-and-half years, the accused was in contact with the woman through social media and also used to visit her home," additional DGP KK Rao was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rao said the murder took place on February 27 after a heated argument between them.

"There was a monetary issue between the two, but what it was, all this has to be verified first. We cannot say this was the reason (for the murder)," he added.