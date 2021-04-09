‘Was in wrong place at wrong time,’ says Deep Sidhu on R-Day violence

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of inciting violence during the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, told a Delhi court on Thursday he did not incite the crowd at Red Fort that led to the hoisting of a religious flag at the historical monument and that he was merely exercising his “fundamental right” to protest.

Additional sessions judge Nilofer Abida Parveen was informed by advocate Abhishek Gupta, Sidhu’s lawyer, that his client is not associated with any of the farm unions that are protesting against the three new agriculture laws and that the actor just happened to be at the “wrong place at the wrong time”. Gupta added that Sidhu was being made a “scapegoat” in the case that has become a “media trial”.

“Right to protest is a fundamental right, that’s why I was there. Neither I indulged in violence, nor did I urge anyone to indulge in the violence,” Sidhu said in his submission to the court. Countering his statement, the public prosecutor for Delhi Police said fundamental rights do not mean that one can harm police officials.

Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police on February 9 for his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence.

Gupta said Sidhu should be granted relief on grounds of parity as the other accused in the case had been granted bail. The prosecution opposed the bail application.

“Hundreds of policemen were injured. Swords, sticks, etc, were used. Protesters tried to crush policemen under tractors. All this started only after hoisting of Nishan Sahib (flag) at the Red Fort, which the accused had instigated... In the name to fundamental rights they created violence,” the public prosecutor said.

“He [Sidhu] was even helping the police, he hasn’t been a part of violence. Only people who have indulged in violence can be prosecuted. Mere presence does not make him a part of unlawful assembly... He is being made a scapegoat as he is a known face,” Gupta told the court.

“FIR says that people broke the gates and climbed the rampart at 12.30pm. He reached there after 2pm,” the lawyer submitted. The court adjourned the matter for Monday and asked police for transcripts of Sidhu’s speeches.

With inputs from PTI

