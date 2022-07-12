Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch | 94-yr-old Bhagwani Dagar celebrates medal haul in Finland athletic event

“I am very happy...have made my country proud by winning medals in another country,” Bhagwani Devi Dagar said. 
Bhagwani Devi Dagar dances as her relatives and family members applaud, after her arrival at IGI Airport in Delhi,(PTI)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 05:06 PM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Ninety-four-year old athlete Bhagwani Devi Dagar on Tuesday made an animated celebration of her multiple medal haul for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI from the Delhi airport showed Dagar, wearing a money garland, dancing as her relatives cheered her on.

"I am very happy...have made my country proud by winning medals in another country," Dagar told the news agency.

The ninety-four-year-old won a gold medal at the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds and bagged one bronze medal each in shot put and discus throw, according to reports.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry of youth affairs and sports said, “India's 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!”

Several politicians, including Union ministers, congratulated Dagar for this commendable feat.

“The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar Ji, for bagging a Gold and two Bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94!,” Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday.

“Inspirational! Even at 94, Bhagwani Devi Ji wins a Gold in the 100-meter sprint and two Bronze medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland," Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

"Congratulations to Bhagwani Devi Dagar for winning a gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland. With her achievement, she has made the whole nation proud and has laid down inspiration for millions of Indians," the Congress party wrote on the microblogging website.

