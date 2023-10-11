Watch | Akhilesh Yadav climbs boundary wall in Lucknow after being denied entry

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Lucknow on Wednesday when Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was denied access to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre. His intention was to pay his respects to the renowned freedom fighter and prominent anti-emergency campaigner, Jayaprakash Narayan, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav climbs a wall while trying to enter Jai Prakash Narayan International Center(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, officials cited security concerns as the reason for denying access to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh inside the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre.

Following the denial of permission, Akhilesh Yadav and several other Samajwadi Party leaders took matters into their own hands. They were seen climbing over the boundary wall of the building. This unauthorized entry led to a chaotic situation, with police attempting to prevent SP workers and leaders from accessing the premises. In their efforts, the police resorted to using mild force to disperse the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the denial of permission to enter the building, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “On the birth anniversary of the great socialist thinker Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan ji, is the path of JPNIC being blocked by putting up these tin sheets to stop the SP from laying the wreath... The truth is that BJP is afraid of repeating the memory of the movement launched by Loknayak Jayprakash ji against corruption, unemployment and inflation because during the BJP rule, corruption, unemployment and inflation are many times more than since then.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Now will we have to call for 'complete revolution' like Jayaprakash Narayan ji even for garlanding? If that is the decision of BJP, then it is fine" Yadav wrote.

The Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav on October 11, 2016, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, following the BJP's assumption of power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office received a recommendation to initiate a "special audit" of the funds allocated for the construction of the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) and two other projects that had been directly supervised by Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh had been in charge of the housing department, which had overseen these projects.