Watch: Army's bomb disposal team destroys suspicious cylinder in J&K's Akhnoor

A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside in Jammu's Akhnoor on Thursday was destroyed by the army experts after suspecting the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a bomb disposal squad along with a sniffer dog can be seen carrying out the investigation amid rain. Later, another shot of the video captures an explosion taking place.

#WATCH | Bomb squad defuses a suspicious cylinder that was found in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/B1XyGb87H3 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently alerted the nearby army unit and the police.

The officials said both the army and the police rushed to the area and a link road was closed for vehicular traffic.

Later, bomb disposal experts of the army destroyed the cylinder containing the suspected IED in a controlled explosion.

On Tuesday, police and security forces defused a suspected IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to Indian Army officials, a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road in Pulwama to harm the security forces. The suspicious cylinder was defused on the spot.

"On specific information, Pulwama police along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182/Bn today recovered a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs which was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road, Pulwama to harm the security forces. The suspicious cylinder was defused on spot," Indian Army said.