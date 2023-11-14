Watch | Bikers burst firecrackers while riding motorcycles in Tamil Nadu

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a group of bikers in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli are seen performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycles.

Screengrab from viral video showing a biker performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycle.(ANI)

The bikers are seen performing a stunt in which a two-wheeler travels a short distance with its front wheels raised. The fireworks attached to the bike's headlight and front number plate are ignited and burst. News agency ANI shared the video of the stunt on X.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “This is too risky..Why risk one's life for these stunts…” while another commented, “Shocking act , fearless to Indian law”

Meanwhile, videos from Gurugram showed youngsters flouting the law by lighting firecrackers atop moving cars.

Taking congnisance of the visuals, ACP of Gurugram Police Varun Dahiya said that a video from Sector 70 of Gurugram showed firecrackers being lit on the roof of a moving car in front of a mall. The car driver later modified his number plate so that he could not be identified.

More than 40 cases were registered in the East and Northeast police districts in Delhi for alleged violation of the Supreme Court's ban on bursting firecrackers on Diwali. In an order issued on November 7, the Supreme Court banned firecrackers containing barium binds in every state to curb air pollution. A celebration by polluting environment is all about being “selfish”, the Supreme Court observed.

“Celebration can be done only if you share what you have. Not by polluting the environment. If you do that, you are being selfish...These days it’s not the children who do it, but the elders are burning more crackers,” the bench ruled.

