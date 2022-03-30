Watch: Burqa clad woman hurls petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in J-K’s Sopore

A woman in a burqa can be seen throwing a homemade bomb at a CRPF (central reserve police force) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town on Tuesday evening.

The 20-second clip from a nearby security camera shows the woman walking past before she stops, takes out the explosive device from her bag and throws it at the bunker. As she does so, a few people walking on the road can be seen running away.

In the video the device the woman threw begins sparking flames as soon as she pulls it out of her bag. She then throws it at the bunker and runs away.

Passersby can be seen running to safety after the bomb was thrown and security personnel immediately came out of the bunker to douse the fire with buckets of water.

According to reports, there were no casualties or injuries.

On Wednesday, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir Police) told news agency ANI that the burqa-clad woman had been identified and will be arrested soon.

The attack comes three days after terrorists hurled a grenade at a camp of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in Shopian district. According to officials, the grenade exploded near the camp and no damage was reported.

The attack on the CRPF camp also comes amid massive political controversy surrounding Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' - which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the peak of insurgency in the Valley.

