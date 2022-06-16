Watch: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury grabs cop’s collar during protest in Telangana

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was seen grabbing the collar of a policeman in Telangana during protests by the party against the 'grilling' of Rahul Gandhi this week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with National Herald case.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Renuka Chowdhury can be seen engaging in a heated argument with a group of police officers. She is holding one cop by his collar as women officers look to drag her away to a police van.

A case has been registered against Chowdhury for her action under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), said a police official.

The Congress' 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest in Telangana (and other states) was held in response to the central leadership's directive to state units to intensify the agitation over the ED questioning Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday evening, after questioning Gandhi for a third consecutive day, the ED told Gandhi he could have one day's break and had to re-appear for questioning on Friday.

Several Congress leaders, including Telangana unit chief A Revanth Reddy, legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the state unit’s working president T Jagga Reddy and former minister J Geetha Reddy, were taken into custody by the police today.

According to reports, a two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters even climbed on a state-run city bus. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the party workers as they tried to cross barricades outside Raj Bhavan. The demonstrators even raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.