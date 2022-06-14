A ‘maha jumla’, tweets Rahul Gandhi from ED office on Modi govt's 10 lakh job promise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre over the announcement on the recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half, saying this is a government of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas'.

Gandhi, who is being interrogated by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second day in a row in the National Herald money laundering case, shared a tweet in Hindi on the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the jobs.

"Just like eight years ago the youth were deceived with a promise of two crore jobs every year, in the same manner it is now the turn of 10 lakh government jobs. This is a government of not 'jumlas' (rhetoric) but 'maha jumlas'," the former Congress chief said.

जैसे 8 साल पहले युवाओं को हर साल 2 करोड़ नौकरियों का झांसा दिया था, वैसे ही अब 10 लाख सरकारी नौकरियों की बारी है।



ये जुमलों की नहीं, 'महा जुमलों' की सरकार है।



प्रधानमंत्री जी नौकरियां बनाने में नहीं, नौकरियों पर 'News' बनाने में एक्सपर्ट हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2022

The prime minister is not an expert at creating jobs, but in creating "news" over jobs, Gandhi added.

Earlier in the day, Modi said directive has been issued to various government departments and ministries to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next one-and-a-half years.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resource in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Earlier in the day, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a jab at the government over the latest announcement said Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year and that going by the promise, 16 crore jobs should have been provided in the last eight years.

"The promise was to provide two crore jobs every year and 16 crore jobs were to be given in eight years. Now they are saying they will only provide 10 lakh jobs by year 2024. Sixty lakh posts are lying vacant in governments. Thirty lakh posts are lying vacant in the central government," he said in a tweet.

