Top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, others detained for 2nd straight day amid Rahul Gandhi'

  • National Herald Case LIVE: The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over 2,000 crore in a equity transaction, filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy in 2012 against the Gandhis.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala beng detained by Delhi police.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala beng detained by Delhi police.
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 01:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
National Herald Case LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before Enforcement Directorate for day two of questioning in connection with the National Herald Case. On Monday, he was questioned for over 10 hours as ED is invetigation money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald case.

The day 1 of questioning saw high political drama and protests in the streets with many top Congress leaders detained on Monday.

Various senior leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march. Former Union minister P Chidambaram said he had suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest. 

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the COngress demonstrations for “celebrating corruption” in the form of protests. Several other parts in the country saw similar dramatic scenes and demonstrations.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 14, 2022 01:19 PM IST

    Detained Congress leaders being transferred to Badarpur police station: Report

    Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and others who are in police custody have been taken to Badarpur police station in Delhi, reports news agency ANI. 

  • Jun 14, 2022 01:13 PM IST

    ED questioning underway

    In the questioning, Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter, reported news agency PTI citing officials. 

  • Jun 14, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    Top Congress leaders detained again on day 2 of Rahul ED questioning

    As Rahul Gandhi left for day 2 of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in the National Herald corruption case, top Congress leaders were detained again, including party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi. Read More

  • Jun 14, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at ED office for day 2 of questioning

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for second round of questioning in National Herald money-laundering case.

  • Jun 14, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    Randeep Surjewala detained for 2nd day among others

    More senior Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala detained as they protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. 

  • Jun 14, 2022 11:09 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office for day 2 of questioning

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office for probe in the National Herald case. 

  • Jun 14, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    Delhi police detain Congress leaders, claims Congress MP Manickam Tagore

  • Jun 14, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka leave from their residence 

  • Jun 14, 2022 10:42 AM IST

    Our problem is ‘ED not following the law': Chidambaram ahead of Congress protests

    We're protesting against misuse of law, if ED follows the law, we've no problem. But ED is not following the law... We're asking what's the scheduled offence? There's no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? No answer; no copy of FIR, says senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

  • Jun 14, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    Congress's 4 questions to centre as Rahul Gandhi quizzed in National Herald case

    The Congress on Tuesday raised four questions for the central government ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day. Read More

  • Jun 14, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    Congress protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, several roads blocked

    "Due to special traffic arrangements, inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road," said Delhi Traffic Police.

    The Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm.

  • Jun 14, 2022 09:44 AM IST

    ‘As Gandhi's heirs, we will once again walk today': Randeep Surjewala ahead of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    We are Gandhi's heirs, we will once again walk, our 'Satyagraha' won't stop, says Congress's Randeep Surjewala on probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, as per ANI. 

    “ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice as he has always questioned Modi govt on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, religious vendetta...He is being constantly attacked," Surjewala also said.

  • Jun 14, 2022 09:40 AM IST

    Day 2 of ED questioning for Rahul Gandhi after high drama, detentions

    Congress leader Harish Rawat said the party’s protest will continue on Tuesday. “We'll continue this fight tomorrow as well. The struggle of Congress party will continue until they (Central govt) try to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi & our party,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read More

Defence minister Rajnath Singh with the three services chief during the unveiling of 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme.
File photo of Prime Ministerial Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Anant Singh
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjwala being detained by police in Delhi.
Congress leader P Chidambaram.
Ram Bahadur Rai.
Countdown to Amarnath Yatra begins as J&K administration expedites preparations
80 hours on, rescue ops for Chhattisgarh boy, 11, who fell in borewell continue
RJD chief Lalu Prasad.
While elections are less than two years away, Patnaik seems to be on top of his game.
Congress supporters staging a protest over ED's summon to Rahul Gandhi on Monday.
The soldiers recruited under 'Agnipath' will be released from service after four years.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protest march by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case by ED,
