Watch | Delighted PM Modi stops car in Shimla to accept portrait of his mother

In a heartwarming incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his car after returning from a rally in Himachal Pradesh to accept a painting made by a girl in Shimla. The painting is not of PM Modi- but his mother Heeraben Modi.

While receiving the painting, the prime minister asked the girl how much time it took her to make the painting. “How many days did it take you to make this,” PM asked the girl in Hindi, she replied “made it in one day (ek din mein banaya).” The prime minister thanked the girl for her warm gesture before making his way back to his cavalcade.

PM Modi was in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to attend the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan,’ an event marking the completion of eight years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government at the centre. The PM also interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla - during which he also released the 11th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

PM Modi also took political jibes at the Congress-led government that was in power before BJP came to the centre in 2014. The Prime Minister said the government before 2014 considered corruption as an essential part of the system and had succumbed to it instead of fighting.

"Before 2014, the government had considered corruption as an essential part of the system. Instead of fighting corruption, the then government had succumbed to it. The country witnessed how the money of the schemes was looted before reaching the needy," charged PM.

PM Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district of Mandi. That was to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.