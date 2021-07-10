Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: DK Shivakumar allegedly slaps a man for this reason

After the incident, Shivakumar reportedly asked the cameraman to delete the footage and asked the person to be responsible, PTI reported.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar allegedly slapped a party member in a fit of rage.

A video of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar allegedly slapping a man went viral on social media after BJP leaders shared the video and sought an answer for Shivakumar's behaviour from party leader Rahul Gandhi. "Have you given DKS the licence for violence?" BJP National general secretary CT Ravi asked Rahul Gandhi in a tweet that had the video.

Reports said Shivakumar got irritated with the man as he tried to put his arms around him when Shivakumar went to Madhya to inquire about the health of veteran leader G Made Gowda.

Shivakumar later commented on his action and did not deny slapping the party worker who tried to come close to him. "...what to say if one puts his arms around? What will the people say? Can we allow such a thing because he is a karyakarta (worker)? What will others looking at it say?" he asked.

"Karnataka CONgress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view. If this is how the "former shishya" of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others. Have you given DKS the "licence for violence", @RahulGandhi?" he tweeted.

The BJP Karnataka Twitter handle dug out an old video of DK Shivakumar allegedly assaulting someone for trying to click a selfie with him and said Shivakumar should quit public life if his "underworld-like behaviour" is unavoidable.

In its criticism, BJP termed DKS as a former disciple of Kotwal Ramachandra who was an underworld don of then Bangalore in the 1970s and '80s.

