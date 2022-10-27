Watch | Engine drags sole wagon after coal-laden goods train derails in Bihar

The engine of a coal-laden goods train that derailed in Bihar on Gaya-Koderma railway line on Wednesday morning was captured on camera dragging a wagon near Gurpa station. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the engine can be seen dragging a sole wagon after the rest of wagons got derailed.

At least 53 wagons of the goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station on the Gaya-Dhanbad rail section of East Central Railways (ECR), forcing diversion of over a dozen long-distance passenger trains. The derailment also delayed several passenger trains at a time when lakhs of migrant workers return home in Bihar and Jharkhand for Chhath festival.

Watch Video:

According to railways officials, the brakes of the goods train failed and it collided with an electric pole while crossing through the hilly area having a steep slope. While the loco pilot tried to reduce the train speed after noticing problems in brake, the steep slope didn't help the cause.

ECR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar said, “At least 53 wagons of a goods train derailed at 6.24 am on the Gaya-Dhanbad rail section. The goods train was headed to Dadri from Hazaribagh town.”

Kumar added, “...due to the accident, movement on both tracks have been disrupted, leading to diversion of passenger trains. Senior railway officials have reached the accident site and are probing the cause of the derailment while efforts are on to put back the derailed coaches on the tracks.”

