Viral video shows 'waving' well in Gujarat's Morbi; experts have a theory

A farm well in Gujarat's Morbi is making waves, literally. The well has left villagers and social media users scratching their heads after videos showed its water surface moving in rhythmic, wave-like patterns despite there being no visible disturbance.

The unusual phenomenon from Virparda village has sparked widespread curiosity online (ANI video grab)

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The unusual phenomenon from Virparda village has sparked widespread curiosity online, with many wondering what could be causing the eerie movement.

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While the videos triggered speculation, authorities believe there may be a scientific explanation behind the bizarre sight.

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What's behind the bizarre phenomenon

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{{^usCountry}} Morbi district collector Swapnil Khare reportedly ordered a detailed investigation, with experts from the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute set to study the phenomenon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Morbi district collector Swapnil Khare reportedly ordered a detailed investigation, with experts from the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute set to study the phenomenon. {{/usCountry}}

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Khare on Friday said geologists visited the site and that their preliminary assessment suggests the water movement is likely caused by trapped air beneath the water, ANI news agency reported.

As the trapped air shifts, it creates movement on the water's surface... The Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute has also been asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report," he said, according to the news agency.

He said there was a suspicion that there could be some seismic activity involved and on checking, no such recent activity was detected.

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“We also got it checked in Gujarat, where seismic activity is closely monitored. No such incident has come to our notice in the last five days. Therefore, people should stay away from any kind of rumour or fear-inducing news,” he said.

For further investigation into this matter, we are also informing the Groundwater Research Institute in Gujarat and seeking information from them, he added.