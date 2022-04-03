Home / India News / Watch: ‘Hanuman Chalisa' played at MNS office after Raj Thackeray's warning
india news

Watch: ‘Hanuman Chalisa' played at MNS office after Raj Thackeray's warning

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had attacked Thackeray asking in which BJP-ruled states were Azaan stopped and loudspeakers removed from the mosques.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, 'Hanuman Chalisa' was played from loudspeakers at his party's office in Mumbai.

Addressing a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Saturday, Thackeray had said,“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa".

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had attacked Thackeray asking in which BJP-ruled states were Azaan stopped and loudspeakers removed from the mosques.

The MNS chief also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the madrasas. "I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.

Criticising Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, the MNS chief said NCP is responsible for the rise of casteist politics in Maharashtra after the formation of his party in 1999.

While applauding Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the state is progressing and he wants the same development in Maharashtra.

"I am happy to see that Uttar Pradesh is progressing. We want the same development in Maharashtra. I will visit Ayodhya, but today I will not tell when. I will also talk about Hindutva," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra mumbai raj thackeray mosque ncp yogi adityanath + 4 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out