Watch: Himachal villager, trapped in flash flood, rescued by NDRF

In the video, the NDRF team can be seen carrying out the floodwater rescue operation by hauling in the survivor with the help of strong cables. The victim was trapped between two seasonal drains which saw rising water levels due to the flash floods, the disaster response agency said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 09:59 AM IST
NDRF personnel conducts a search and rescue operation search in the wake of the Himachal Pradesh flash flood, on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that a villager was rescued after a long and technical operation over the night at the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, where flash floods have wreaked havoc following incessant rainfall. Flood-affected areas in Dharamshala are now left with damaged buildings and vehicles; even the airport at Gaggal was shut down a day prior owing to the monsoon situation.

"In a most difficult and technical operation, the precious life of Sunil, a resident of the Rajol village in Shahpur Kangra, was saved by the NDRF during the midnight," the Bathinda unit of the disaster response force tweeted. "The victim was trapped between two seasonal nullahs in spate due to the flash floods in Dharamshala and areas around yesterday," it added.

Flash floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, damaged several buildings and swept away vehicles in Himachal Pradesh, most notably at Dharamshala and near the Kangra airport at Gaggal. Videos that went viral a day ago showed the flash floods disrupting traffic movement in the state. Several buildings, including one housing a government school, sustained damage due to the floods.

A woman was killed and as many as 10 people were reported missing in landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Boh village (45km from Dharamshala) in Shahpur sub-division. A drain near Bhagsunag in upper Dharamshala, adjoining McLeodganj, changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away about 10 cars and bikes, video clips showed.

All rivers and rivulets in Dharamshala and Palampur besides Kullu were in spate as rain lashed the region since Sunday night. Manjhi rivulet, that was flowing dangerously close to settlements, damaged three houses while some shops were damaged in Chetru and Bagli area near Dharamshala. People whose houses are on the riverside have moved to safer places.

Topics
himachal pradesh dharamshala flash flooding flash flood national disaster response force gaggal
