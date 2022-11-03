Home / India News / Watch: In Chennai, Mamata Banerjee plays drums at Bengal governor's event

Watch: In Chennai, Mamata Banerjee plays drums at Bengal governor's event

Published on Nov 03, 2022

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed Banerjee greeting drummers with folded hands. She then went on to play the drum, syncing with the beat as the drummers cheered.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays drums at a family function of Bengal governor La Ganesan in Chennai. (ANI screengrab)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee played the drums on Thursday as she arrived at a family function of Bengal governor La Ganesan in Chennai. A video shared by the news agency ANI showed Banerjee greeting drummers with folded hands. She then went on to play the drum, syncing with the beat as the drummers cheered.

The video garnered several reactions on Twitter. The BJP IT-cell's Mumbai unit also reacted to the Bengal chief minister's act.

Sharing an old video of Banerjee doing Garba as she kicked off Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata in September this year, BJP Mumbai IT cell's co-convener Pallavi CT tweeted, “Nothing can stop this amazing cultural participation by Didi O’ Didi. PT exercise dandiya.”

Banerjee arrived in Chennai on Wednesday to attend the function.

She also met with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Calling Stalin her brother, Banerjee said “I came to attend a family function but could not have left without meeting with Stalin. Two political leaders together can talk about things other than politics, we did not discuss anything about politics,” ANI reported.

“I think it is my duty to meet Stalin ji and have a cup of coffee, what is popular in Chennai and we said Namasthe and Vanakkam,” she added.

Stalin hailed Banerjee as a dynamic personality and said her visit was a courtesy call. The Tamil Nadu chief minister added that he accepted Banerjee's invitation to visit Kolkata.

mamata banerjee chennai
