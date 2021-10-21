Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Indian army demonstrates battle drill to destroy 'enemy tank' in Arunachal

On Tuesday, Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande informed that the Chinese Army's activities have increased marginally across the LAC which is under tight surveillance of the Indian Army.
Indian army demonstrates battle drill to destroy 'enemy tank' in Arunachal. (ANI video grab)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Amid the ongoing tussle along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the India-China border, the Indian army soldiers were on Thursday seen undergoing aggressive training and taking vigorous exercises in rough climate conditions of the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, as seen in videos tweeted by news agency ANI.

In one of the videos, the Indian army's anti-tank squad is seen demonstrating a battle drill to destroy enemy tanks in the Tawang sector near the LAC, where a brief standoff was reported with the Chinese PLA earlier this month. The anti-tank squad is seen doing a missile-firing demo, showing how they would destroy their armoured targets.

In another video posted by ANI, Indian army soldiers can be seen coming out from an underground bunker, as part of the intense training in the rough terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.

"The annual training exercise that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) carries out, there has been some increase in the level of activities but that is in the depth areas. Some of the reserve formations of the PLA which were mobilised have continued to remain in their training areas but that again is in operational depth. We have enhanced our surveillance both in LAC and depth areas," ANI quoted Lieutenant General Pande as saying.

Meanwhile, India has deployed upgraded L70 anti-aircraft guns in the high mountains along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh sector in addition to its existing M-777 howitzers and the Swedish Bofors guns, ANI reported officials as saying on Wednesday. The deployment is aimed at boosting the Indian Army's overall fire power in the face of China's aggressive posturing following the eastern Ladakh standoff, they further told the news agency.

The tensions between the Indian and Chinese militaries in the eastern Ladakh border escalated last year following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley. Since then, both sides have been holding a series of military and diplomatic talks to end the disengagement. The last round of military talks on October 10 ended in a stalemate following which both sides blamed each other for the impasse.

