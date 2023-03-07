Watch | Indian Navy successfully tests Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile from INS Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy successfully conducted MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile) firing from INS Visakhapatnam on Tuesday validating the capability to engage 'Anti Ship Missiles'. MRSAM was developed jointly by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) as part of a commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' according to the Indian Navy.

MRSAM was developed jointly by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) (source:Twitter/@indiannavy)

Indian Navy took to Twitter to share pictures of MRSAM and wrote, “IndianNavy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from #INSVisakhapatnam validating capability to engage Anti Ship Missiles.”

According to a Livemint report, the army issued a press statement in February stating, "The MRSAM weapon system which is also called the 'Abhra' Weapon System is a state-of-the-art medium-range air defence weapon system and is a joint venture of DRDO and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners including MSMEs."

What is MRSAM?

Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile isan air defence system developed by DRDOand IAI, entailsactive participation from private-sector players and SMEs. On September 9, 2021, the Indian Air Force received the first deliverable Firing Unit of the MRSAM System.

In December 2020, the DRDO launched the Army Version of the MRSAM system from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

In severe saturation scenarios, the cutting-edge missile system can hit multiple targets at a range of 70 kilometres. Combat Management System (CMS), Mobile Launcher Systems (MLS), Advanced Long Range Radar, Mobile Power System (MPS), Radar Power System (RPS), Reloader Vehicle (RV), and Field Service Vehicle comprise the missile system, which is powered by an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system (FSV).

The development of the MRSAM system also represents India and Israel's close collaboration. The partnership has played an important role in strengthening both countries' defence industrial bases.

