Future conflicts to be unpredictable, constant vigil must: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said future conflicts would be unpredictable and stressed on the need for constant vigil while reviewing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy during the bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference held on board India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the Naval Commanders’ Conference, aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, on Monday. (PTI)

He also said if India was to be among the top economic powers of the world by the end of Amrit Kaal (the next 25 years leading up to the 100th anniversary of Independence), it was important to “take bold steps towards becoming a defence superpower.

“Future conflicts will be unpredictable. The constantly-evolving world order has forced everyone to re-strategise. Constant vigil on the northern and western borders as well as the entire coastline must be maintained. We need to be ready to deal with all future challenges,” Singh said in his address to the navy brass.

The defence minister asked them to continue focussing on futuristic capability development to overcome emerging security challenges in the maritime domain.

The holding of the top navy meet on board the aircraft carrier brought into sharper focus the country’s steps towards achieving self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. The 45,000-tonne Vikrant was built at Cochin Shipyard at a cost of ₹20,000 crore, and was commissioned into the navy six months ago.

The minister also spoke of self-reliance and said it was critical for a big country such as India to be completely self-reliant, and not depend on others for its security. He said the earmarking of 75% of the defence capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in 2023-24 was a testament to the government’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

He added that securing the country’s borders was the first requirement to ensure social and economic progress. Stressing that economic prosperity and security go hand-in-hand, he said the defence sector had emerged as a major demand creator, which had been boosting the economy and ensuring the country’s development.

“In the next 5-10 years, orders worth over $100 billion are expected to be placed through the defence sector and it will become a major partner in the economic development of the country. Today, our defence sector is on the runway; soon when it takes off, it will transform the country’s economy. If we want to see India among the top economic powers of the world by the end of ‘Amrit Kaal’, we need to take bold steps towards becoming a defence superpower.”

Singh witnessed operational demonstrations at sea that highlighted the navy’s capability to undertake multi-dimensional missions towards safeguarding India’s maritime interests, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The operational demonstrations included complex aircraft carrier and fleet operations, weapon firings by ships and aircraft, and underway replenishment at sea, the statement added.

Only the opening day of the five-day conference was planned on Vikrant. The discussions at the conference will cover issues related to operations, combat readiness, logistics, training, human resource development, jointness and indigenisation. The developments in the Indian Ocean region, where China seeks to increase its presence, are also likely to be discussed.

Rarely are such top conferences held on board warships. In December 2015, Prime Minister Modi chaired the combined commanders’ conference on board INS Vikramaditya, India’s other aircraft carrier, off the Kochi coast. That was the first time the combined commanders’ conference, involving the top brass of the three services, was held on board an aircraft carrier. Modi has been in favour of big events being held outside the national capital.

.