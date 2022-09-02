INS Vikrant: All you need to know about largest India-made warship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first made-in-India aircraft carrier – INS Vikrant – calling it a “historic occassion” and an “exceptional symbol of self-reliant India”. Built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore, the Prime Minister commissioned the carrier at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.

INS Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. It has a large amount of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs. The carrier displaces about 45,000 tonnes, making it the largest warship in the Indian naval inventory.

‘Vikrant’ got its name from the illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier, which had played a vital role in the 1971 war. It is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Here are 10 things to know about INS Vikrant:

1. 262-meter-long: According to the Indian Navy, the 262-meter-long carrier INS Vikrant has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes which is much larger and more advanced than its predecessor.

2. Size of ‘2 football fields’: Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history – as big as the size of two football fields, the Indian Navy said in a video.

3. Hangar the size of ‘2 Olympic pools’: The hangar that will house the aircraft is big enough to accommodate two Olympic pools, the Navy said.

4. Floating city with 18 floors: Termed as a floating city with 18 floors, INS Vikrant consists of 14 decks with 2,300 compartments which can carry around 1,500 sea warriors and to cater to the food requirements, around 10,000 chapatis or rotis are made in the ship's kitchen, which is called the ship's galley.

7. Mix of 30 aircraft: Speaking about the specifications of IAC Vikrant, Vice Admiral Hampiholi had said that INS Vikrant carries a mix of about 30 aircraft MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON