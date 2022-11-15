Watch: Indians chant 'Modi, Modi'; PM plays drums at event in Indonesia's Bali

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 15, 2022 04:59 PM IST

The Indian diaspora who attended the event were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' as the prime minister arrived at the venue.

Modi playing drums at the event in Bali, Indonesia.(ANI)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian community in Bali, Indonesia, where he attended the 17th G20 Summit. The Indian diaspora who attended the event were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' as the prime minister arrived at the venue.

Modi then played the drums at the event. Amid cheers and slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', a huge crowd of people dressed in Indian attire and turbans greeted Modi with folded hands.

Modi, at the event, spoke about the 'Bali Yatra Mahotsav' - Bali Jatra - which is taking place in Cuttack, Odisha. He said, “This Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations.”

“After several years, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is being celebrated on a grand scale with mass participation in Odisha,” Modi further said.

On India-Indonesia relations, Modi said, “Relations between India and Indonesia stand strong during both good and difficult times. In 2018, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, we immediately started operation Samudra Maitri.”

The prime minister arrived in Indonesia Monday night. Modi also met with world leaders in Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit, where he held bilateral talks. Modi met with US President Joe Biden to discuss bilateral cooperation in key areas such as emerging technologies, as well as regional and global developments.

