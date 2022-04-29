Watch: ITBP 'Himveers' perform Yoga at 15k feet in snow-covered Himalayas

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), also known as Himveers took part in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

"#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in #Yoga sessions at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas under the aegis of forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022," the ITBP tweeted on Friday.

Sharing a video of the same, Himveers sat cross legged and shouted the slogan “Hum hai Himveer '' (We are Himveers).

The ITBP personnel performed a range of Yoga poses (Asanas) on their mats and clapped for themselves towards the end of the video.

During the International Yoga Day celebrations last year, the ITBP personnel performed Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh.

Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been celebrated every year on June 21.

In March this year, AYUSH minister Sarbanand Sonowal launched the Yoga Mahotsav 2022, the 100-day countdown for this year's International Yoga Day.

The campaign in the run-up to the occasion will focus on the theme -100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations till June 21 across the globe. It will include yoga programmes, yoga demonstrations, workshops and seminars.

And as a part of the Union government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the International Day of Yoga will also feature yoga sessions at 75 Heritage heritage cultural sites on June 21, an official statement said.

