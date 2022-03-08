Watch: ITBP Women troops patrolling in Arunachal near border with China

The modern Indian woman is leaving no stone unturned to make her mark in diverse spheres. From patrolling the borders of India and guarding us from enemies to carving out careers and ensuring their independence, they stand tall and brush aside challenges in their way.

On International Women’s day, people on social media have shared some inspiring stories.

One such is a video shared by news agency ANI that shows women soldiers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling the border in Arunachal Pradesh. The ITBP is primarily tasked to secure the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Watch: ITBP women troops patrol in Arunachal Pradesh near border with China

#WATCH Women troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh near the border with China#InternationalWomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/vzeVghWbPW — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

A colourful 12,000 square foot rangoli

On International Women's Day, rangoli artist Shikha Sharma made a beautiful rangoli measuring a massive 12,000 square feet. "We completed this rangoli in two days. On the occasion of Women's Day, we made this rangoli displaying women's empowerment."

Indore, Madhya Pradesh | Rangoli artist Shikha Sharma made 12 thousand square feet of rangoli on the eve of International Women's Day



We completed this rangoli in two days. On the occasion of Women's Day, we made this rangoli displaying women empowerment: Shikha Sharma (07.03) pic.twitter.com/E7oBMtipg3 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

Meenakshi Negi: Female cab driver in Shimla

Incredible Indian women shine everyday - in all walks and in all parts of the country.

Have you met Meenakshi Negi from Himachal Pradesh? She drives a taxi in the tourist town of Shimla. "I have joined the profession by choice, not by compulsion. We don't have any financial crunch, I enjoy driving in the hills," she told ANI.

Shimla | A female taxi driver in Himachal Pradesh, Meenakshi Negi shows women a path of courage and self-dependency ahead of Women's Day



?I have joined this profession by choice, not by compulsion. We don?t have any financial crunch, I enjoy driving in the Hills," said Meenakshi pic.twitter.com/QdhKhqR4YM — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. The day emphasises the achievements of women across diverse spheres, while also throwing light on important issues like gender disparity that are still prevailing.

International Women's Day was honoured for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19, 1911. This year, the United Nation's theme for International Women's Day is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.