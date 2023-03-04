Watch: Jaishankar’s ‘RRR’ jibe at British rule during Raisina Dialogue; Kevin Pietersen’s response

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Mar 04, 2023 03:55 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar on Friday during the Raisina Dialogue, used the popular movie ‘RRR’ reference to speak about the India-UK's evolving relationship in terms of their shared history. Ex-UK PM Tony Blair, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen were in attendance.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday took a humorous jibe at the colonial British era, as he made a reference to the popular 2022 Telugu film - RRR. Jaishankar, on India-UK’s complex relationship, said to the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair “...if I put it delicately, you weren’t the nice guys in the movie”, evoking laughter from the audience.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with former British PM Tony Blair and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

EAM was speaking during a panel discussion at the Raisina dialogue 2023 on ‘Leadership In The Age of Uncertainty’, with Tony Blair, and former England’s men’s cricket team captain, Kevin Pietersen.

Jaishnkar’s remark came in response when he was asked about India being a bigger economy than the UK. “...I’d call it rebalancing. It's history switch hitting...India in a very unusual position, once more decisively upwardly mobile which a lot of other civilisational states aren't in position to do," the minister made further comments.

At EAM’s jibe, the former England cricket captain immediately steered clear of the situation and jokingly asked, “Can I sit here as a South African?”

EAM also said that when you have such a complex history, “there would be a downside of it, there would be suspicions, unresolved problems."

Apart from ‘RRR’, EAM also made headlines for his cricket analogy to explain the functioning of the government. “"With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts at 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it," Jaishankar had said.

