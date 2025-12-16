Watch: Jordan Crown Prince drives PM Modi in another instance of ‘car diplomacy’

In a special gesture, Jordan's crown prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jordan Museum during the latter's two-day visit to the Arab nation. PM Modi is on a two-day state visit to Jordan where he was driven by crown prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II to Jordan museum. (X/@narendramodi)

The Crown Prince is considered the 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad, reported news agency PTI.

A video shows the crown prince and Modi entering the car as the former takes the wheel and the Prime Minister sat beside him on the passenger seat.

Sharing a glimpse of the drive, Modi posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “On the way to The Jordan Museum with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II.”

This is not the first time Modi has engaged in ‘car diplomacy’.

Earlier this month, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, both the leaders travelled together in a car. This was a redux after PM Modi rode with Putin in the Russian leader's car in Tianjin, China, three months ago.

PM Modi addresses India-Jordan Business Forum

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum in Jordan's Amman and said India and Jordan can play a big role together to fulfil the demand of “new growth engine” and a “trusted supply chain”.

Speaking on how both the nations can help each other, Modi said, "India's experience in digital public infra can help Jordan. India's UPI, Aadhar and Digilocker frameworks are becoming global benchmark; have discussed with his majesty to connect India's framework with Jordan's system."

He also said that as India is advancing towards becoming the world's third largest economy, many doors are opening for Jordan's investors in India.

“India is pacing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. India's growth rate is above 8%. This is a result of productivity, governance and innovation-driven policies. New doors of opportunities are opening for investors and businesses from Jordan,” he said.

India-Jordan discuss ties, regional issues

On trade front, India and Jordan have set a target to double their bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next five years, said the external affairs ministry (MEA) while addressing the special briefing on Modi's Jordan visit.

Hailing the visit, MEA secretary (South) Neena Malhotra said, “It is the first full-fledged bilateral visit in 37 years... this visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of establishment of bilateral relations between our two countries.”

“The Jordan side conveyed their support for India's fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Prime Minister commended the leading efforts by His Majesty on de-radicalization and as a voice of moderation in the Islamic world,” she added.

Malhotra also said that during Modi's Jordan visit, "several MOUs and agreements have been finalised between the two sides in the fields of energy, digital technology, water management, culture, and people-to-people connect."