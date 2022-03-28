Watch: KCR at grand opening of Telangana temple, said to be his dream project

In what has been called as Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's dream project, the newly reconstructed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was inaugurated on Monday in the southern state’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The entire state cabinet attended the grand event. Visuals showed the chief minister, KCR, participating in the rituals with his family. The Vedic rituals for the inauguration of the temple will go on for seven days.

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite, according to reports.

Last year, Rao had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the key event - the consecration of the renovated temple complex. But PM Modi did not attend the ceremony amid a recent face-off between the TRS-ruled state and the Centre.

The reconstruction of the temple is being done at a cost of ₹1,280 crore. The reconstruction work is still in progress and more than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been on duty to complete the job.

The temple is a fusion of Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture. The main attraction of the temple is Prahlada Charithra, which is constructed with gold. The Prahlada Charithra is the sculptural representation of the story of 'Bhaktha Prahlada'. "The ground area of the temple has been increased from 11 acres to 17 acres. This is the biggest temple in the world that has been constructed completely with stone," Anand Sai, the chief architect of the temple, told news agency ANI.

Authorities have made necessary arrangements to handle a large number of devotees during the Maha Kumbha Samprokshana ceremony. The temple can accommodate up to 10,000 devotees at once. An automated and mechanized prasadam production unit has been set up.

According to ANI, devotees can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple.

The inaguration of the temple was preceded by eight days of Ankurarpana (initiation) from March 21, with the performance of Maha Sudarshana Homam in a 75-acre area at the foothills of the temple.

(With inputs from Bureau, ANI)

