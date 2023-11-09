Watch | Legends League Cricket trophy tour on Vande Bharat train, minister shares video

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday took to social media to share a video of him along with veteran cricket players as they embarked on their tour to foster the sport across the country on the Vande Bharat Express. Taking to X the minister wrote, “Legendary passenger experience on India’s fastest train. #LegendsLeagueCricket Trophy tour leaves Bhopal on Vande Bharat to cover 50 cities in 17 states.”

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at the launch of Legends League Cricket Trophy Tour on Vande Bharat express(ANI)

The video showed cricketers Monty Panesar, Syed Kirmani, Jonty Rhodes along with union minister Vaishnaw. It also showed Vaishnaw posing with a cricket bat along with the trophy in the background. The team has finished its visit to Bhopal and now will be off to its next destination Agra.

Apart from players like Rhodes, Kirmani and Panesar former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, S. Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel, and Shane Watson will also be part of this initiative.

Legends League Cricket along with Indian Railways earlier announced a national campaign to foster the sport across the country. As part of the campaign, the trophy will travel across 17 different states and union territories. This unique first-of-its-kind experience is a 15-day extravaganza to capture the imagination of cricket lovers from every part of the country, a LLC release said.

"We welcome Legends League Cricket and the legendary players on the Vande Bharat and look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said earlier.

Speaking about the initiative, Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket had said, “We are proud to partner with Indian Railways and contribute in promoting sports. The game is getting bigger each day at Legends League Cricket. With more and more players joining, we must keep the fire burning and give fans the chance to witness the best competitive cricket across the new venues…”

The upcoming season of the LLC is scheduled to kick off on November 18, with the final match set for December 9, 2023. The opening game will witness a face-off between Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings and Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals.

