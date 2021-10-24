Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Sunday, October 24, through his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. This is the 82nd edition of the monthly broadcast, which is usually held on the last Sunday of every month but in October, it is being broadcast on the second-last Sunday. The Prime Minister recently hailed the “collective spirit” of 13-crore Indians upon the country completing the memorable milestone of one billion or 100 crore coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses. After the billionth dose of the vaccine was administered in India, the Prime Minister pointed out that the free vaccine drive in this country shows that ‘no VIP culture’ exists here. In his Sunday address, Modi is expected to address to talk more about India's fight against the pandemic.

The 82nd episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister urged people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who, he said worked towards making cleanliness a mass movement, and urged the people to keep the rivers in our country clean. Modi also said that proceeds from the ongoing special e-auction of the gifts he receives will be dedicated to the government’s flagship project ‘Namami Gange’, which is the Centre's integrated conservation and rejuvenation programme launched in June 2014.

