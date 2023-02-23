Luxury items in raid on alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell | Video

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Thursday, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was pictured with a bunch of luxurious items in his jail cell. CCTV visuals showed the accused in the ₹200-crore extortion case sobbing at the Mandoli jail.

ANI added that authorities concerned will take action against the culprit who leaked the CCTV footage. (Screengrab/twitter)

As per reports, the surprise raid in his prison cell on Wednesday recovered Gucci slippers, ₹1.5 lakh in cash and a pair of jeans worth over ₹80,000.

Offering a glimpse into the ‘expensive’ life led by Sukesh in his jail, ANI tweeted the video with the caption, “Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell.”

Citing officials from the prison, ANI added that authorities concerned will investigate and initiate action against the culprit who leaked the footage.

Last week, a Delhi court had sent Sukesh to nine days custody of the enforcement directorate (ED) over a money laundering charge filed by Japna Singh, wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh. The court also allowed ED to auction 26 vehicles owned by his wife Leena Maria, attached in the ₹200 crore case where he had allegedly duped Aditi Singh - wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

