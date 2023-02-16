Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent to 9 days ED custody in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Thursday sent alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to nine days custody of enforcement directorate (ED) over a money laundering charge filed by Japna Singh, wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh.

Delhi Patiala House court after hearing the submissions of both the parties sent Sukesh to nine days ED custody.

Additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik also allowed Sukesh to meet with his counsel every day for a duration of 15 minutes.

ED had sought 14 days remand of Sukesh to conduct his custodial interrogation in order to ascertain details of persons involved in the crime.

ED had filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) in the present case based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) on the complaint filed by Japna Singh.

ED had alleged Sukesh had contacted Japna while impersonating the law secretary to extort money in exchange for ensuring safety of Malvinder Singh, lodged in Tihar Jail.

The agency had sought Sukesh’s remand for 14 days on the grounds that he had been withholding evidence, giving false and evasive statements thereby not cooperating with the investigation.

Advocate Anant Malik appearing for Sukesh, submitted before the court that a period of one year has elapsed since the FIR was registered by the Delhi police in September 2021.

Sukesh was already in judicial custody in the ₹200-crore scam, where he had allegedly duped Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.