Delhi court allows ED to auction vehicles attached in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to auction 26 vehicles, owned by Leena Maria, wife of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, attached in the case in connection with the 200 crore scam perpetrated allegedly by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police had submitted before the court that ED took custody of the vehicles attached to the case for investigation.

EOW had also asked the court to allow them to participate in the auction along with ED.

ED submitted before the court that the vehicles attached during the investigation and those vehicles are liable to speedy and natural decay, moreover, the maintenance would be beyond its purchase cause and the same would be a burden on the public exchequer.

Additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik, after hearing the submissions of the counsels in the matter allowed ED to auction the vehicles attached to the case. The court further allowed EOW officials to also participate in the auction.

Court has asked ED to submit a report regarding the auction of the vehicles. It has also asked to maintain an inventory of all the vehicles along with their registration number, engine number and photos.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was produced before the Delhi court on Tuesday, while being escorted out of the court by the EOW officials wished actor Jacqueline Fernandes a Happy Valentine’s Day and said that all the allegations he levelled against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are true and that he is waiting for a central probe agency to take over the investigation.

The jailed ‘conman’ has alleged that he gave ₹60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

EOW and ED are investigating the scam allegedly perpetrated by Sukesh Chandrashekhar where he duped Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, of approximately ₹200 crores. He is currently lodged at the Tihar jail.