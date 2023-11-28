Watch | Man steals 25 kg of gold, diamond jewellery from popular store in Coimbatore

An unidentified man entered a popular jewellery store in Coimbatore and stole approximately 25 kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery. The culprit reportedly employed a drilling method to compromise the security of the prominent showroom situated in Gandhipuram. The incident took place on Monday night. In a video posted by news agency PTI, accessed by the police, the masked man was seen walking inside the showroom with a bag in his hands. Masked man seen inside a store in Coimbatore.(PTI)

“The burglar gained entry into the building through the AC duct and entered into the showroom through the gap of the fall ceiling. Though there were a lot of jewels inside the showroom, the burglar took his time to choose the jewels like how a customer would,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City North) G Chandeesh told The New Indian Express.

Police said five special teams are investigating the matter.

Located on 100 Geet Road in Gandhipuram district, the jewellery showroom occupies a building with four floors, each hosting distinct sections for various types of jewellery items. The thief targeted the first and second floors, where valuable jewels were stolen.

Earlier in an unrelated incident in May, the Sulur police arrested a burglar and recovered 30 sovereigns of gold from him. The arrested person was identified as P Marimuthu, a native of Nedungulam in Madurai district. Marimuthu entered the residence of R. Shanmugasundaram, aged 62, located in Karpaga Vinayakar Nagar at Pattanam in Sulur. His intent was to steal 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments by breaking into the house.

(With inputs from PTI)