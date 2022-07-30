Watch: NCB burns 30,000 kg of drugs in Amit Shah's virtual presence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) set fire to more than 30,000 kg of banned substances in four locations – Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata – on Saturday in the virtual presence of the Union home minister Amit Shah from Chandigarh.

Shah was in Tricity to attend a national conference on drug trafficking and national security. Speaking at an event, the Union minister said, “Drug trafficking poses a threat to society. Any thriving country must have a zero-tolerance policy for drug trafficking. We must protect future generations by combating drug trafficking.”

Shah said drugs adversely impact the younger generation, harming it like termites, adding the central government is committed to doing away with the menace.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narender Modi in this regard, Shah said the BJP-led central government adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics since coming to power in 2014 and the results were there for all to see. "When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the government of India adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs," he added.

He further said that "the dirty money generated from the drug trade is used in activities against the country".

Drugs have an adverse impact not only on those consuming them but also on society, the economy and the country's security. "We have to weed it out completely," he added.

On June 1, the NCB launched a drug disposal campaign in response to an appeal from Modi as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. The NCB pledged to destroy 75,000 kg of narcotics in honour of the country's 75th anniversary.

(With agency inputs)