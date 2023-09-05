Watch: Nitish Kumar loses balance, falls during an event in Patna

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar suddenly fell down after his foot slipped during an event at the Patna University on Tuesday. During the incident, state Governor Rajendra Arlekar was also present on the stage.

Nitish Kumar (HT)

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the chief minister had visited the Patna University along with the governor to participate in the teachers' felicitation and inauguration ceremony at the newly built Senate Hall on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

While on stage, he suddenly lost his balance and fell down. The security officials present around quickly helped him. Kumar, however, did not sustaIn any injuries and narrowly escaped. A video of the incident is widely circulating on the social media.

Nitish Kumar was seen smiling after regaining his balance and continued with the event normally thereafter. Both of the chief guests inaugurated the Senate Hall and then addressed the function.

Meanwhile, teachers of state-run schools in the state wore black bands and badges to work on Teachers' Day in protest over a host of issues, reported PTI.

At least 15 teachers' associations have decided to protest against the government, and teachers of all 75,309 state-run schools wore black bands and badges to work, convener of TET Primary Teachers' Association Raju Singh told PTI.

Singh demanded that the administration should stop engaging school teachers in governmental activities, including election-related works. The teachers will also burn the effigies of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav outside block offices across the state on September 9, the convenor said.

The education Department on Monday withdrew the controversial order to reduce the number of holidays of school teachers on Diwali, Durga Pooja, Raksha Bandhan, and other festivals from 23 to 11, as per a government order.

"The holiday table issued for government/government-aided elementary and secondary/higher secondary schools under departmental order memorandum no. 2112 dated 29.08.2023 is cancelled with immediate effect," a circular issued by the Director of Secondary Education read.

The order had sparked off a political slugfest between the opposition BJP and the ruling Mahagathbandhan government.

Union minister Giriraj Singh had said, ""It is an attempt to dissociate children from Sanatan culture so that they remain unaware of festivals like Haritalika Teej, Janmashtami and Navratri."

While responding to the criticism, Kumar had asked what is wrong with "educating children"? He said he supports education and the step has only been taken to ensure children are taught well on time.