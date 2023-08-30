Watch out for the ‘statistical boost’ in the GDP numbers

While there can be no argument that the Indian economy is doing reasonably well, there is merit in arguments made by some economists that the latest GDP numbers will overstate the economic momentum due to some methdological issues. For example, a research note issued on August 3 by HSBC economists Pranjul Bhandari and Aayushi Chaudhary, while projecting a GDP growth of 8% in the June quarter advises against taking the GDP numbers at face value. “But we caution that growth on the ground, though impressive, is not as high, and the GDP number may have to be taken with a pinch of salt”, the note says. Here are three charts which explains what’s happening.