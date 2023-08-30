Watch out for the ‘statistical boost’ in the GDP numbers

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release GDP numbers for the quarter ending June 2023 on Thursday, August 31. Analysts believe that they are likely to paint a bright picture of the economy. A Bloomberg poll of economists has forecast forecast 7.8% GDP growth, which is a significant increase from the print of 6.1% in the quarter ending March 2023. RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolution published earlier this month projected an 8% GDP growth for this period. A Bloomberg poll of economists has forecast forecast 7.8% GDP growth.(AP file photo)