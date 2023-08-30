Watch out for the ‘statistical boost’ in the GDP numbers
Aug 30, 2023 11:24 PM IST
A look at why GDP number may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release GDP numbers for the quarter ending June 2023 on Thursday, August 31. Analysts believe that they are likely to paint a bright picture of the economy. A Bloomberg poll of economists has forecast forecast 7.8% GDP growth, which is a significant increase from the print of 6.1% in the quarter ending March 2023. RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolution published earlier this month projected an 8% GDP growth for this period.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
- Topics
- Number Theory