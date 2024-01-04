close_game
Watch: People celebrate Margazhi Ashtami chariot festival at Meenakshi Amman temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Watch: People celebrate Margazhi Ashtami chariot festival at Meenakshi Amman temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Throughout the state, numerous significant Hindu festivals are observed during this period, and devotees observe them with deep devotion.

A vast crowd gathered on the streets of Madurai to participate in the Margazhi Ashtami chariot festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple on Thursday. Devotees joyously marked the occasion with the resounding echoes of conch shells and rhythmic drumbeats. A significant police presence was deployed to manage the enthusiastic crowd, and the entire city resonated with the jubilation in honour of Lord Meenakshi Amman.

The festival takes place during the month of Margasheersha, also known as Margazhi in Tamil.
The festival takes place during the month of Margasheersha, also known as Margazhi in Tamil.(ANI)

The festival takes place during the month of Margasheersha, also known as Margazhi in Tamil. According to Hindu tradition, the month of Margasheersha is deemed propitious for spiritual growth, achievable through devotion to deities such as Shiva, Shakti, Vishnu, and others, practiced through meditation and fasting.

Significance of Margazhi Ashtami chariot festival

Idols of Lord Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar are paraded through the outer streets in a chariot following the tradition. The month of Margazhi is linked to religious discourses, chanting, and listening to spiritual music. During this time, individuals refrain from participating in activities other than worshipping God.



Every December, the state comes alive with classical music and dance forms as renowned musicians and artists converge to perform in various temples, sabhas, or auditoriums.

The Margazhi Maha Utsavam, known as the Music and Dance Festival in Chennai, infuses a sense of mystical divinity into Tamil Nadu through the harmonious rhythms of Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music, and devotional melodies.

This cultural extravaganza unfolds in multiple auditoriums and sabhas under the banner of the ‘Music and Dance Festival,’ showcasing the talents of both vocal and instrumental musicians. The performances, predominantly featuring Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, and Kannada songs, highlight the enchanting sounds of instruments such as the flute, veena, gottuvadyam, nadhaswaram, thavil, mridangam, and ghatam.

(With inputs from agencies)

