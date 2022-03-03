Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: PM Modi interacts with Ukraine evacuees in Varanasi

The government has been evacuating Indian students who are stuck in war-torn Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.
The students, who belonged to various parts of Uttar Pradesh, shared their experiences on their homecoming with the prime minister.
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with students in Varanasi upon their arrival from war-torn Ukraine. The students, who belonged to various parts of Uttar Pradesh, shared their experiences on their homecoming with the Prime Minister. Varanasi also happens to be Modi's Lok Sabha seat.

The government has been evacuating Indian students who are stuck in war-torn Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night and discussed the evacuation of Indian students stuck in the warzone. As of now, the government has brought back 6,400 Indian nationals from Ukraine. More than 18,000 Indians have left the country since the advisory was issued.

As part of the government's efforts to expedite the rescue mission in the eastern European country, four Union ministers including, Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia, have been sent as India's "special envoys" to countries neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the eighth day on Thursday as Moscow intensified its attack on kyiv despite crippling sanctions from the western countries warning President Putin to back off. The second round of talks will begin shortly between both the warring countries as an Ukrainian delegation makes its way to Belarus. During the meeting, Kyiv plans to discuss setting up humanitarian corridors before moving on to other issues, Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia informed on Facebook.

