Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
- The delegations of Russia and Ukraine are going to hold the second round of ceasefire talks in a few hours in Belarus. The first round had yielded scanty progress.
The regional governor of Ukraine's port city Kherson, Hennadiy Laguta said on Thursday that Russian forces have taken control of an administrative building in the east European country's second-largest city Kharkiv. Laguta shared the update in an online post, according to Reuters.
The development comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second week during the day. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that it has captured the first sizable city of the east European nation - Kherson, even as Ukraine maintains that its troops continue to defend the region located near the Black Sea.
Full coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict here
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
The stiff opposition by the Ukrainian army has allowed Russians to take control of only Kherson so far, which in turn has intensified the shelling in conflict zones.
Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Which cities have Russian forces captured so far?
In Ukraine’s southern port city Mairupol, council authorities said that Russian troops were constantly and intentionally launching airstrikes in civilian infrastructure, thus leaving it without water, power and heating in freezing cold. This also has disrupted movement of supplies and evacuation of people.
Notably, Russia began the shelling in Ukraine on Tuesday.
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine are going to hold the second round of ceasefire talks in a few hours in Belarus. The first round had yielded scanty progress. According to AFP, the Ukrainian side said it wants to agree on “humanitarian corridor” during talks to Russia.
-
In Ukraine, Russian missiles kill wives, daughters, tear lives apart
On Tuesday night at around 10:00 pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.
-
Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: Zelensky's message
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his countrymen for toppling Russia's war against his country in a week as he claimed 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a week.
-
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
Russia has claimed to have taken over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
-
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
-
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.