Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks to begin tonight: Report

The first round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Belarus on Monday
The first round of Russia-Ukraine delegation talks took place in Belarus(Twitter/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The second round of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin in a couple of hours, news agency Reuters reports quoting Ukrainian president's advisor. 

The Ukrainian presidential adviser says its delegation is headed to talks with Russia by helicopter.

The first round of Ukraine-Russia talks took place in the border town of Gomel on Monday in Belarus. 

