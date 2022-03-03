Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks to begin tonight: Report
The second round of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin in a couple of hours, news agency Reuters reports quoting Ukrainian president's advisor.
The Ukrainian presidential adviser says its delegation is headed to talks with Russia by helicopter.
The first round of Ukraine-Russia talks took place in the border town of Gomel on Monday in Belarus.
-
In Ukraine, Russian missiles kill wives, daughters, tear lives apart
On Tuesday night at around 10:00 pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.
-
Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: Zelensky's message
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his countrymen for toppling Russia's war against his country in a week as he claimed 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a week.
-
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
Russia has claimed to have taken over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
-
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
-
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.