Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian troops have taken over the streets of Kherson, says mayor
Russia-Ukraine crisis live: The second-largest city of Kharkiv is witnessing bombardment even as the Kremlin faces increasing isolation on the world stage. According to reports, Russian troops have seized Ukraine's Kherson, a strategically important city.
With Russia refusing to budge despite global pressure, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow's invasion by a vast majority of the world's nations.
The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that it confirmed 227 civilians had been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine through midnight on Monday following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.
The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has caused over 870,000 people to flee, a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Wednesday said he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following requests to do so by an unprecedented number of the court's member states.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another high-level meeting on Wednesday on the crisis that had arisen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The PM has been discussing with top officials of the government about the safe evacuation of stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 03, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Ukraine sets up emergency hotline for stranded students
Ukraine has set up a hotline for Asian students who want to leave the country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said on Thursday.
“We are working intensively to ensure their safety & speed up their passage. Russia must stop its aggression which affects us all,” he wrote on Twitter.
-
Mar 03, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Ukraine refugees reach 1 million in 7 days: UN
The U.N. refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed, Reuters reports.
The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.
-
Mar 03, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Biden says UNGA vote highlights ‘global outrage' at Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United Nations General Assembly's vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine demonstrates global outrage at Russia's horrific assault, Reuters reported.
"The vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia’s horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcases unprecedented global unity,” he said.
-
Mar 03, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Kherson mayor says Russian troops in the streets
The mayor of the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhayev, has said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building, the Reuters news agency reported.
-
Mar 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Kyiv has thwarted Moscow's ‘sneaky’ plans, says Ukrainian President Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky says he is proud of country's 'heroic' resistance to Russian invasion, and that Kyiv has thwarted Moscow's ‘sneaky’ plans, reports AFP.
1 million fled Ukraine in 7 days, biggest refugee crisis in 100 years, says UN
Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: Zelensky's message
'Persuading India to vote against Russia's aggression but...': US diplomat
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian troops in the streets of Kherson, says mayor
War crimes court prosecutor opens Ukraine investigation
Molnupiravir can be used for high-risk Covid patients: WHO
UN votes to demand that Russia stop war
Russian shelling strikes Ukrainian public facilities
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a stop on bombings by Russian forces in his country before any fresh ceasefire talks between the two nations.
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
- Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
UNGA votes for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine, ceasefire talks likely tomorrow
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian officials are expected to arrive in Belarus on Thursday and the Russian army is providing a safe corridor for the delegation.
Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students
UP village pradhan studying medicine in Ukraine in trouble
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
- In a statement, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter, the Ukrainian defence ministry urged for the information to be shared to “thousands of unfortunate Russian mothers, whose sons were captured in Ukraine”.
Ban on Russian oil and gas? Joe Biden says nothing's off the table
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian forces continued their brutal aerial attack on the seventh day of invading Ukraine amid unprecedented sanctions by the US and its allies in Europe on the Kremlin.