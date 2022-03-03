Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian troops have taken over the streets of Kherson, says mayor
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian troops have taken over the streets of Kherson, says mayor

Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates March 3 2022: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is proud of Ukraine's ‘heroic’ resistance of Russia's 'sneaky' plans.
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine crisis live: The second-largest city of Kharkiv is witnessing bombardment even as the Kremlin faces increasing isolation on the world stage. According to reports, Russian troops have seized Ukraine's Kherson, a strategically important city.

With Russia refusing to budge despite global pressure, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow's invasion by a vast majority of the world's nations.

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that it confirmed 227 civilians had been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine through midnight on Monday following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has caused over 870,000 people to flee, a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Wednesday said he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following requests to do so by an unprecedented number of the court's member states.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another high-level meeting on Wednesday on the crisis that had arisen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The PM has been discussing with top officials of the government about the safe evacuation of stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 03, 2022 07:07 AM IST

    Ukraine sets up emergency hotline for stranded students

    Ukraine has set up a hotline for Asian students who want to leave the country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said on Thursday.

    “We are working intensively to ensure their safety & speed up their passage. Russia must stop its aggression which affects us all,” he wrote on Twitter.

  • Mar 03, 2022 06:38 AM IST

    Ukraine refugees reach 1 million in 7 days: UN

    The U.N. refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed, Reuters reports.

    The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

     

  • Mar 03, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    Biden says UNGA vote highlights ‘global outrage' at Russia

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United Nations General Assembly's vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine demonstrates global outrage at Russia's horrific assault, Reuters reported.

    "The vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia’s horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcases unprecedented global unity,” he said.

  • Mar 03, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Kherson mayor says Russian troops in the streets

    The mayor of the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhayev, has said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building, the Reuters news agency reported.

  • Mar 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Kyiv has thwarted Moscow's ‘sneaky’ plans, says Ukrainian President Zelensky

    Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky says he is proud of country's 'heroic' resistance to Russian invasion, and that Kyiv has thwarted Moscow's ‘sneaky’ plans, reports AFP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

1 million fled Ukraine in 7 days, biggest refugee crisis in 100 years, says UN

The U.N. refugee agency says that more than 2% of Ukraine’s population have fled the country within a week.
Piles of clothing lined the potholed road as people sought to lighten their load.(REUTERS)
Piles of clothing lined the potholed road as people sought to lighten their load.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: Zelensky's message

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his countrymen for toppling Russia's war against his country in a week as he claimed 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a week.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on Wednesday issued a video message for his countrymen.&nbsp;(AP)
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on Wednesday issued a video message for his countrymen. (AP)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

'Persuading India to vote against Russia's aggression but...': US diplomat

India once again abstained on the UNGA resolution that deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Indian Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti said that India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the resultant humanitarian crisis.
US is continuing high-level dialogue with India on Russia-Ukraine situation.&nbsp;
US is continuing high-level dialogue with India on Russia-Ukraine situation. 
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian troops in the streets of Kherson, says mayor

Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates March 3 2022: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is proud of Ukraine's ‘heroic’ resistance of Russia's 'sneaky' plans.
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

War crimes court prosecutor opens Ukraine investigation

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has yet to overthrow the government in Kyiv but thousands of people are believed to have been killed or injured, according to officials in both countries and the United Nations.
Ukrainian soldiers check people's identity cards as they flee their neighborhoods, on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 2, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
Ukrainian soldiers check people's identity cards as they flee their neighborhoods, on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 2, 2022. (AP)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Molnupiravir can be used for high-risk Covid patients: WHO

The drug is conditionally recommended, said the WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The British Medical Journal (BMJ).
The WHO has given conditional recommendation to the drug.
The WHO has given conditional recommendation to the drug.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

UN votes to demand that Russia stop war

India abstained from the vote, making it the fifth time this week that it has done so for a vote related to the Ukraine conflict on a UN platform.
Demonstrators in support of Ukraine in Tbilsi.
Demonstrators in support of Ukraine in Tbilsi.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 04:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
world news

Russian shelling strikes Ukrainian public facilities

Russian troops on Wednesday claimed to have captured at least one city in the south, pressing further into the strategic port towns of Odesa and Mariupol, and continuing a relentless attack on the second-largest city Kharkiv.
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg)
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , New Delhi
Close Story
world news

UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a stop on bombings by Russian forces in his country before any fresh ceasefire talks between the two nations.
People attend an anti-war protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Munich, Germany, March 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Andreas Gebert)
People attend an anti-war protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Munich, Germany, March 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Andreas Gebert)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 11:46 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion

  • Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia said it would press forward with its invasion of Ukraine until its goals are met, as troops were seen moving in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. (Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia said it would press forward with its invasion of Ukraine until its goals are met, as troops were seen moving in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. (Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

UNGA votes for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine, ceasefire talks likely tomorrow

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian officials are expected to arrive in Belarus on Thursday and the Russian army is providing a safe corridor for the delegation.
Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine crisis - fourth plenary meeting of United Nations General Assembly underway.(ANI)
Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine crisis - fourth plenary meeting of United Nations General Assembly underway.(ANI)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 11:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students 

On the 26th of February, Polish border guards beat up and turned back into Ukraine a group of around 100 Indian students who then were kindly placed in a refugee camp in Romania,” Rybakov said
Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine.(ANI)
Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine.(ANI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
world news

UP village pradhan studying medicine in Ukraine in trouble 

Vaishali Yadav, the pradhan of Tera Pursaili village, had put out a video on social media stating she is stranded in Ukraine and needed help.
People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv

  • In a statement, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter, the Ukrainian defence ministry urged for the information to be shared to “thousands of unfortunate Russian mothers, whose sons were captured in Ukraine”.
A destroyed armoured vehicle, with the letter "V" painted on its turret, is seen on a street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 1, 2022. (REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)
A destroyed armoured vehicle, with the letter "V" painted on its turret, is seen on a street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 1, 2022. (REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:17 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Ban on Russian oil and gas? Joe Biden says nothing's off the table

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian forces continued their brutal aerial attack on the seventh day of invading Ukraine amid unprecedented sanctions by the US and its allies in Europe on the Kremlin.
US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday.(AP)
US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday.(AP)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 09:44 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out