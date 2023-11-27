Watch: PM Modi visits Hyderabad's Ameerpet Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Ameerpet Gurudwara in Hyderabad on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad's Ameerpet Gurudwara.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister also attended the Koti Deepotsavam at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad. Earlier, he had also held a roadshow in the city.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism – Guru Nanak Dev.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is observed annually on the full moon date of the Kartik month or Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Also Read | Golden Temple illuminated on Guru Nanak Jayanti, firecrackers light up sky

Earlier today, the prime minister had extended Gurpurab greetings to the country.

“Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world,” Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had also paid tributes to him during the episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

“Guru Nanak Ji’s precious messages are inspiring and relevant even today, not only for India but for the whole world. They inspire us to be simple, harmonious and dedicated towards others,” the prime minister had said.He further added: “Our Sikh brothers and sisters all over the world are seen following the teachings of Guru Nanak DevJi about the spirit of service and acts of service. I convey my very best wishes to all the listeners of Mann Ki Baat, on the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak DevJi.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail