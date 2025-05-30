Watch | PM Modi's gentle warning to kid waving at Kanpur rally: ‘You'll get tired, shoulders will hurt’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, asked a child to lower his hands after noticing him waving at him for a prolonged period. PM Modi asked a child to lower his hands after noticing the child waving at him for a prolonged period during a rally in Kanpur on Friday.(ANI)

“This child's hands are up in the air for a long time. Your shoulders will start aching later,” Modi said.

In a video shared by ANI news agency, the child could be seen nodding to indicate that his hands were not hurting, even as PM Modi advised him to rest them.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 major development projects in Kanpur, amounting to over ₹47,600 crore.

Among the key inaugurations was the new underground section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project, extending from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central. This newly launched segment comprises five underground stations — Chunniganj, Bada Chauraha, Naveen Market, Nayaganj, and Kanpur Central.

With the extension, major landmarks including Lal Imli, Z Square Mall, Green Park Stadium, Parade Ground, Book Market, and Somdutt Plaza will now have direct metro access.

So far, nine metro stations between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel are operational. The new segment is expected to enhance metro connectivity, making city travel more efficient, faster, and safer, as per an official statement.

In addition to the metro project, Modi also inaugurated three 660-megawatt power units at Ghatampur, along with a thermal power project in Panki. These initiatives are set to provide a reliable electricity supply to Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Furthermore, two new railway bridges connecting the Panki power plant to Kalyanpur were also inaugurated as part of the development drive.

‘World saw anger of our daughters, sisters’: PM Modi

PM Modi, during his speech in Kanpur, spoke about Operation Sindoor, India’s military offensive against terror outfits in Pakistan, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 22 lives.

PM Modi said, “Our armed forces' heroic act forced Pakistani Army to plead to stop war.”

He further added, "World saw anger of our daughters and sisters in form of Operation Sindoor."

Describing the depth of the strike, the Prime Minister said, "We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside."

Calling the operation a symbol of India’s growing defence capability, he said, "Operation Sindoor not over yet; it showed world power of indigenous weapons, Make in India."

Following India’s offensive, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border attacks, including drone strikes, which were effectively neutralised by Indian forces. In the course of a four-day confrontation, India also struck and destroyed several military installations belonging to the Pakistan armed forces.

The escalation ended on May 10, after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries reached a ceasefire agreement.

(With ANI inputs)