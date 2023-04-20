Home / India News / WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with civil services aspirants in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with civil services aspirants in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Apr 20, 2023 07:49 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and interacted with UPSC aspirants.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with civil services aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, two days after he visited the Matia Mahal market in the old city. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the former Lok Sabha member holding an animated discussion with a bunch of aspirants for the top government jobs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. (ANI)

Also Read| Pics: Rahul Gandhi's old Delhi stroll was all about ‘gol-gappe’, ‘sharbat’

Gandhi, who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, could be seen gesturing as he talked to the students amid a tight security cover, while bystanders captured the scenes on their mobile phones.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has met civil services aspirants and listened to their concerns. During the UPA 2 government in 2014, then Congress vice-president played a key role in allowing two additional attempts to appear in the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with consequential age relaxation to all categories of candidates.

Also Read| 'Isn't it exceptional…': Shashi Tharoor on court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea

At that time, the aspirants had met Gandhi at his residence at 24 Akbar Road demanding a re-look into the sudden change in the pattern of the examination, which they had said was unfair to those coming from a rural background.

On Tuesday, Gandhi was captured in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is particularly lively during the ongoing month of Ramzan. The ex-Congress chief was greeted by swarms of people at the market, who followed him around and also raised slogans, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi was seen relishing popular Indian street food, including ‘golgappas' at the famous Nathu sweets at the Bengali market. He was also spotted at a famous vendor's 'sharbat' shop, surrounded by a crowd of people and mediapersons.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi chandni chowk market old delhi upsc congress + 4 more
rahul gandhi chandni chowk market old delhi upsc congress + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out